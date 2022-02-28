Construction begins Monday on HWY 227

Drivers who plan to travel on Highway 227 should expect some delays starting Monday.

Caltrans says the project to resurface the South San Luis Obispo County highway will begin on Monday.

The resurfacing will take place from south of Airport Dr. to Price Canyon Rd.

Construction will take place from Airport Dr. to Buckley Rd. on Monday and Tuesday, from Biddle Ranch Rd. to Maxwellton St. on Wednesday and Thursday, and from Maxwellton St. to Price Canyon Rd. on Friday.

Maintenance work will take place from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lane closures and one way reversing traffic control will be in effect on construction days.

Delays are expected to take up to 30 minutes, so drivers are advised to consider using alternative routes.