Construction begins on main sewer pipe in Atascadero

The City of Atascadero begun a construction project to replace and upsize approximately one mile of existing gravity main sewer pipe under Traffic Way.

The Atascadero Public Works Department says the project will replace undersized sewer pipe, replace sewer manholes, and reconnect 55 private sewer laterals to the new main sewer pipe.

Work begun in the Colony Park Community Center parking lot this week.

During November, parking at the community center will be impacted and city officials recommend finding alternative parking locations near Colony Park.

Work at the parking lot is scheduled to end in early December.

Starting in December, crews will work on Traffic Way, from the Community Center to San Jacinto Ave.

Construction is expected to last between 3 - 4 months.

The project will repave part of Traffic Way over the new sewer pipe.

City officials say that two-way traffic will be maintained on Traffic Way, except for short periods.

City officials will provide an update on the project in December.

For more information on the project, you can contact the city’s Public Works department at (805) 470-3456 or publicworks@atascadero.org.