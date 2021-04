Construction has started on a new clubhouse for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast in Paso Robles.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held this afternoon at 3301 Oak Street.

The Tom Maas Clubhouse is a 3.5 million dollar project, according to club officials.

It was named after local philanthropist and business owner Tom Maas, who passed away in 2019. The property for the new clubhouse was donated by the Maas family in 2019.