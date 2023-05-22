Watch Now
Construction begins on new inclusive playground in Santa Maria

Work on a new inclusive playground at Santa Maria's Pioneer Park got underway on Monday, May 22, 2023.
Posted at 4:45 PM, May 22, 2023
Work to renovate the Pioneer Park playground in Santa Maria is now underway.

City officials say, once finished, the new inclusive playground with feature specialized equipment that can be used by children with visual, mobile, and hearing impairments.

The construction started Monday and is expected to take about two weeks, according to the city.

This will be the City of Santa Maria's second Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible playground. The first was built at Preisker Park in 2020.

Pioneer Park is located at 1150 West Foster Rd.

