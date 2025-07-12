Construction complete on HWY 101 bridge project in Goleta, work continues on SR-217

Construction on the Highway 101 San Jose Creek Bridge Project in Goleta has been completed, and all lanes are open for travel in either direction, according to Caltrans.

Meanwhile, the agency says the project to replace the San Jose Creek Bridge on State Route 217 in Goleta continues.

The eastbound SR-217 on-ramp at Sandspit Road will reportedly remain closed during this project.

Caltrans says travelers exiting the Santa Barbara Airport can access Fairview Avenue and Hollister Avenue to reach Highway 101.

Electronic message boards have been activated to assist airport visitors.

Drivers will encounter a one-lane road in each direction during this phase of the project, according to Caltrans.

A bike path next to the bridge will reportedly remain under construction to become wider and include new railings.

Caltrans says the $26 million project is expected to be complete in the summer of 2026.