Construction for the 2022 F-14 Pavement Rehabilitation Project in Atascadero is set to start on July 5.

The City of Atascadero announced that construction will be located around Ardilla Road, Balboa Road, Cebada Road, Cenegal Road and Corriente Road. There will be Changeable Message Boards placed at these locations to keep travelers updated on newly changed traffic.

The pavement project is funded by the F-14 Sales Tax Measure that was passed in 2014 and it will include improvements for a total of 3.3 miles of roadway. Construction will take approximately five months to be completed.

The project will begin by potholing for utilities and replacing storm drain culverts, miling existing roadways, grading where needed and constructing the new roadway section. Constructors will then raise utilities to the grade of the road and then restripe the road.

For more information, contact Public Works at (805) 470-3456 or email publicworks@atascadero.org.