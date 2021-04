Drivers traveling through northern San Luis Obispo County may encounter traffic delays.

Caltrans crews are installing a roundabout on Highway 46 West at Vineyard Drive near Templeton.

Drivers can expect to see minor changes in the temporary four-way stop starting this week.

Caltrans officials urge drivers to slow down as they approach the intersection.

The contractor for this $4 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria.

The project is expected to be complete this summer.