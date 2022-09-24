Watch Now
Construction of storm drains in Arroyo Grande to begin next month

Construction will take place in Oak Park Blvd/El Camino Real area.
Posted at 8:37 AM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 11:37:45-04

Construction in the Oak Park Blvd. and El Camino Real area begins in October 2022 and will conclude in January 2023.

Upon Arroyo Grande City Council’s approval, Raminha Construction, Inc. is installing new underground storm drainpipes that will provide an indefinite solution for conveying stormwater runoff.

The city is taking precautionary measures to improve drainpipes as fall arrives and periods of rain become more common.

The roads in the area will see partial closure with exact locations and times in flux.

Sidewalks may see complete closures as well.

Signage will be present in informing drivers and pedestrians of alternative routes.

