Construction on San Marcos and San Gabriel Roads to begin today

The City of Atascadero will begin construction on San Gabriel Road between Highway 41 and San Marcos Road, and San Marcos Road from San Gabriel Road to Portola Road today.

The project will consist of road paving, cement treating, and milling the existing roadways.

The roadwork schedule includes the following:

Tuesday, 10/12 - Friday, 10/15: San Gabriel and San Marcos Roads will be pulverized, as excess material is hauled off.

Monday, 10/18 - Friday, 10/22: Cement treatment will be completed on both roads to prepare for paving.

Monday, 10/25 - Friday, 10/29: Both roadways will be paved, driveway should be completed, and asphalt berm placed.



Preparatory work for the project is completed. This includes restoring storm drain culverts and potholing for utilities.

The project is rehabilitation work funded by of the Local Transportation Funds (LTF) and Urban State Highway Account (USHA) grants.