Construction on Tefft St./Hwy 101 interchange in Nipomo to begin in April

A construction project aimed at improving traffic flow at the Tefft Street/Highway 101 interchange in Nipomo is scheduled to start soon.

The project will include widening of the northbound and southbound off-ramps to add additional turn lanes, installation of new traffic signals, modification of existing traffic signal timing, construction of ADA ramps at the off-ramp intersections, and improvements to drainage systems.

Officials with the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works say the goal is to relieve congestion and improve pedestrian access.

During construction, the public should expect traffic control, shoulder closures, and flagging.

Some of the work will take place overnight and require the closure of the northbound and southbound off-ramps. Willow Road and Highway 166 will be used as detours during those times.

Construction is scheduled to start on April 12 and is expected to be completed in November.

The more than $1.5 million project is being funded by the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments and County Road Improvement Funds.



