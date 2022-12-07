Construction on the new outdoor classroom at Harding University Partnership School is approved

The Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Trustees approved the construction of a new outdoor classroom at Harding University Partnership School.

The project transforms a play space into an outdoor classroom space. The project's architect included a Dimensions Educational Research Foundation team that helped create a “Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom Conceptual Plan.”

This project is a proof of concept and an initial phase of the Early Learning Plan "Project H.O.P. E+S” — funded through a grant awarded to SBUSD from First 5 of Santa Barbara. This long-term grant ultimately aims to provide 21st-century learning environments at all elementary schools.

In addition to the outdoor classroom, the grant includes the development of STEAM labs which will work in concert with the outdoor classrooms. With one supporting the other, students will learn through inquiry-based, hands-on, and collaborative learning to increase student outcomes across the district.

The project was approved at the Tuesday, November 15, school board meeting. The vote awarded the $395,346 construction project to Hanly Engineering Corp.

Santa Barbara Unified School District officials say the project will begin within the week before winter break, and the demolition of the current space will be completed while students are not on campus. The construction will take 60 days to complete.