Construction to begin at Hwy 101 underpass at Chorro St.

Improvements to the Highway 101 underpass at Chorro St. in San Luis Obispo are expected to get underway in the Spring.

Protected bike lanes will have a raised curb and planter boxes, similar to what’s on Marsh St.

The center turn lanes will also be modified.

Mural will be painted in the surrounding area.

Local artists have been hired to do the paintings and decorative fencing.

Lighting will be installed as well, to help pedestrian visibility, and accent lights will be installed to highlight the art.

“Right here at the Chorro St. underpass, the project does include public art and safety lighting to really brighten up the undercrossing and make it feel safe and comfortable for those traveling under it,” said Jennifer Rice, San Luis Obispo County Public Works Engineer And Transportation Planner.

The construction is expected to last one year.