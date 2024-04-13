Construction to intensify on Downtown SLO parking structure

Construction on the Cultural Arts District Parking Structure in Downtown San Luis Obispo will increase in the coming weeks, bringing traffic disruptions and detours for SLO Transit routes.

Dry utility work will start next week on Dana and Nipomo streets, moving toward Palm Street, with completion expected by summer.

During construction, Routes 1B, 2A, 2B, and the Old SLO Trolley Service will be detoured. Some important stops along Nipomo and Marsh streets will be affected. These detours a scheduled from April 2024 to August 2025.

For more information on the detours, visit the SLO Transit Ride Alerts Webpage.

Drivers should expect lane shifts, periodic closures, and night work to minimize daytime disruptions. Wet utility installation will begin following the completion of the dry utility work.

The Cultural Arts District Parking Structure will provide 397 parking spots, 41 EV chargers, 32 bike racks, and solar panels. The construction is being done as part of the City Council's Major City Goals, which include economic resiliency, cultural vitality, and fiscal sustainability.

Commuters are being advised to plan alternate routes and allow extra travel time.

For more information, visit the Cultural Arts District Parking Structure Website.