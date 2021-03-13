Construction underway in Atascadero for new sewer line

Construction is underway in Atascadero to install a new sewer line underneath Highway 101.

City officials say it will affect traffic in the area around Atascadero Mall between Ardilla Avenue and Atascadero Avenue.

There is a work zone set up for the project, which will detour traffic from those streets to the other side of the center media, creating two-way traffic on the west side of the median, near the El Camino Homeless Shelter.

People driving the route are encouraged to be vigilant, and larger vehicles such as trucks and trailers are asked to use different routes.

The project is expected to finish in late April or early May, according to city officials.