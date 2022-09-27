Watch Now
Construction will bring minor delays to Hwy 41 drivers

Caltrans District 5 announced crews will be doing construction to repair a failing embankment wall along Hwy 41. The project began Sept. 26, 2022, and is expected to last for seven months.
Posted at 5:13 PM, Sep 26, 2022
Road work kicked off Monday for a project that will build a soldier pile wall along Hwy 41 near Morro Bay.

Caltrans announced the project is due to a failing embankment below the roadway. The road work is happening about a mile east of the Morro Creek Ranch Avocado Farm.

Work will continue over the next seven months, and officials say drivers will come across traffic control signals.

Hwy 41 will remain open while the work continues. It is expected to conclude in May 2023.

The project costs about $1.7 million and is contracted to Souza Construction, Inc, out of San Luis Obispo.

