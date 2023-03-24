Watch Now
Construction work at Preisker Park set to begin in April

Posted at 5:28 PM, Mar 23, 2023
Construction work at Preisker Park in Santa Maria is set to begin in April, city officials announced Thursday.

The installation of an ADA-accessible walking path is scheduled to begin on Apr. 3, weather permitting.

The proposed walking path will be roughly 0.85 miles long and five feet wide, made of decomposed granite, according to city officials. Preisker Park has an ADA-accessible playground and this path will tie in the accessibility elements.

Preisker Park is a 40-acre park built in 1968, city officials said. It has become one of the busiest and most popular parks in Santa Maria.

