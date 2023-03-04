Construction work to close part of Santa Barbara Library

Starting this Monday, March 6, limited services will be available at the Santa Barbara Public Library due to construction work.

The construction is expected to continue through Monday, March 13.

Because the work includes asbestos abatement for the new ADA-compliant elevator, the main library will be closed to the public.

A limited number of materials will be available for checkout in the Faulkner Gallery with library staff on hand Tuesday through Saturday during regular business hours.

The Central Library's early literacy programs will be relocated to Alameda Park with Wiggly Storytime on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., Bilingual Music & Movement at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, and the Baby & Me program at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Additional storytimes are available at the Eastside Library and with the Library on the Go van throughout the week.

Library services such as computer use, printing, microfilm access, and reference assistance will not be available during this time.

For information on other programs available through the library, click here.