Containment of Willow Fire increases to 73%

Firefighters have made significant progress on the Willow Fire burning near Big Sur.

As of Sunday, the Los Padres National Forest Service reported the fire is 73% contained and is holding at 2,877 acres.

#WillowFire 6/27/21Firefighters continue to extinguish hot spots & remain prepared to assist in initial attack on any new fire starts. Suppression repair continues along the contingency fire control lines (away from the fire’s edge) that were constructed earlier during the fire. pic.twitter.com/EQDQ0DehKm — Los Padres NF (@LosPadresNF) June 27, 2021

Crews are continuing to access the fire perimeter and strengthen the control lines.

The fire broke out June 17th and the cause is still under investigation.