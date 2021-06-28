Watch
Containment of Willow Fire increases to 73%

Los Padres National Forest Service
Posted at 7:54 PM, Jun 27, 2021
Firefighters have made significant progress on the Willow Fire burning near Big Sur.

As of Sunday, the Los Padres National Forest Service reported the fire is 73% contained and is holding at 2,877 acres.

Crews are continuing to access the fire perimeter and strengthen the control lines.

The fire broke out June 17th and the cause is still under investigation.

