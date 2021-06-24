Controlled burn planned Thursday at Camp SLO

Smoke may be visible in parts of San Luis Obispo Thursday due to a controlled burn.

The hazard reduction burn is scheduled to take place at Camp San Luis Obispo off Highway 1 between the California Men’s Colony and El Chorro Regional Park.

The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) says smoke will be visible during the day, adding that the air quality is being monitored.

People, especially those with respiratory conditions, are advised to take the necessary precautions if they do smell smoke.

If air quality conditions are not favorable, the APCD says the burn will be rescheduled.

