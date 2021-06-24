Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Controlled burn planned Thursday at Camp SLO

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY-TV News
Flames.png
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 15:00:57-04

Smoke may be visible in parts of San Luis Obispo Thursday due to a controlled burn.

The hazard reduction burn is scheduled to take place at Camp San Luis Obispo off Highway 1 between the California Men’s Colony and El Chorro Regional Park.

The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) says smoke will be visible during the day, adding that the air quality is being monitored.

People, especially those with respiratory conditions, are advised to take the necessary precautions if they do smell smoke.

If air quality conditions are not favorable, the APCD says the burn will be rescheduled.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today