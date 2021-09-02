Convicted bank robber rearrested for same alleged crime in Paso Robles

A convicted bank robber is back behind bars following another attempt at the same crime Wednesday in Paso Robles, police confirmed to KSBY News.

Paso Robles police were called to Chase Bank on the 100 block of Niblick Road shortly before 5 p.m. to reports of a robbery.

An employee reportedly told dispatchers that a man had handed her a note demanding money and showed her what appeared to be a gun before running off.

Police say the man did not get any money and no one was hurt.

A short time later, police say they received calls of someone matching the description of the attempted robber near Albertsons on Niblick Road.

Officers arrived and with the help of a police K9, took the suspect into custody.

The employee originally confronted by the suspect arrived on scene and confirmed it was the same man, police said.

He’s been identified as Andrew Gilbertson, 46, of Paso Robles.

Paso Robles police say in 2013, Gilbertson was arrested for robbing a bank in San Luis Obispo.

He was found guilty in 2015 of robbery and burglary after rejecting his insanity defense. He claimed in court that the Virgin Mary told him to disguise himself and rob the Bank of America on Santa Rosa Street and made national headlines when he ate his own feces while on the stand.

Gilbertson was sentenced to seven years in jail and ordered to pay more than $1,300 in restitution to Bank of America.

It was not immediately known when he was released from custody for the 2013 robbery but sheriff’s records show Gilbertson has been booked and released three other times this year for various reasons.