Convicted felon found with body armor, ammunition after fleeing SLO traffic stop, police say

A convicted felon who reportedly took off during a traffic stop Tuesday was found with body armor and ammunition, San Luis Obispo police say, adding that a gun was also found nearby.

Police say an officer patrolling along the 1500 block of Madonna Road around 2:36 a.m. Tuesday attempted to stop a motorcyclist for two vehicle code violations, but the rider instead took off, riding into a nearby apartment complex.

The officer reportedly lost sight of the rider, but found him a short time later and took him into custody.

Police say during a search of the man, identified as Bryan Dugan, 42, they found he was wearing body armor and had a “fully loaded extended handgun magazine in his pocket that held 30 rounds.”

A police press release says a “loaded non-serialized Glock handgun” or ghost gun was also found in a planter.

Police say Dugan has several prior violent felony convictions. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including: carrying a loaded firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being in possession of ammunition, being a convicted violent felon in possession of body armor, resisting or delaying, violating probation and also had warrants out for his arrest, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Sgt. Kemp at (805) 783-7765. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP (7867).