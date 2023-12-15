Convicted rapist sentenced to 25 years to life in prison

A man who was convicted of raping a 17-year-old girl has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

In November, a jury found Florentino Marcelino Ramonsantiago, 30, guilty of forcible rape causing great bodily injury.

The assault happened in April 2021, at a home in Nipomo. According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the victim became pregnant as a result of the rape.

“The sheer courage it took for this young lady to report and later detail this crime to a jury is remarkable," Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard said in a statement released by the DA's Office.

