Cool Cat Café to host fundraiser for Lahaina employees

A local restaurant with locations in Maui is hosting a fundraiser to support its employees affected by the wildfires that tore through the town of Lahaina.

The fundraiser will be held at Cool Cat Café in San Luis Obispo from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The restaurant will be serving a limited menu with a few Maui plate lunches and specialty cocktails.

There will also be live music by SLO Strummers, raffle prizes, and a silent auction featuring art, hotel stays, and restaurant and salon gift cards.

The Cool Cat Café location in Lahaina and its sister restaurant, Captain Jack's Island Grill, were destroyed in the August wildfire.

Managers say all proceeds will go to support the restaurant's employees in Maui.

