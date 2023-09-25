Cool Cats Cafe hosted a Maui fundraiser in San Luis Obispo on Saturday

A local restaurant with locations in Maui hosted a fundraiser today to support employees affected by the wildfire that ripped through the town of Lahaina.

On Saturday Cool Cats Cafe hosted a fundraiser at Cool Cats Cafe in San Luis Obispo where hundreds of people came to show their support and raise funds for Maui.

The Cool Cats Cafe location in Lahaina and its sister restaurant Captain Jack’s Island Grill were destroyed in the August wildfires.

On Sunday community members gathered at Cool Cats Cafe to raise funds and spread awareness for those who were affected by the devastation.

“This helps so much. Thank you for doing this because many people in Lahaina need money for something,” Joes Rames said.

Jose Rames lost his home in the fire and came from Maui to work as a cook at Cool Cats Cafe.

“I came here because the boss has another restaurant over here because Maui was burned. I'm very happy that he helped me over here,” Rames said.

Along with a limited menu with some Maui plate lunches and live music, the fundraiser also included donated auction and raffle items.

"Hotel rooms donated, Pismo Beach and a couple of downtown hotels, sycamore Mineral Springs, a lot of local restaurants like Novo donated gift cards and we have raffle items,” Corpuel said.

“Pieces that they have created..some Maui strong corn hole boards…quite a few items from local vendors and the live music with the SLO Strummers were kind enough to donate their time,” Corpuel said.

Cool Cats managers say 100% of the funds raised will go to Maui.

“We had a lot of food donated, the prizes were donated, everyone's time was donated so we were able to take all the revenue and ship it off to Maui,” Corpuel said.

Taylor Badois is a Cool Cat manager who grew up in Maui and lived there for thirteen years.

“Growing up there I feel like there's a special place in my heart. I know some families that are displaced out there so doing everything that I can to help those is an overwhelming feeling of gratefulness,” Badois said.

Corpuel says they plan to do this again over the next couple of months.

On Saturday they raised over $20,000 dollars.