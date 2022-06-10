Cooling centers open for people in Cuyama area

With an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the Cuyama area due to expected high temperatures, Santa Barbara County has opened cooling centers for people in that area.

The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Saturday.

In Cuyama, the following locations are available for the public to seek relief from the excessive heat:

Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center (cooling center)

Friday, June 10; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 11; 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

4689 Highway 166, New Cuyama

Cuyama Branch Library (cooling center)

Friday, June 10; 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

4689 Highway 166, New Cuyama (next door to Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center)

Joseph Centeno Aquatics Center's swimming pool

Saturday, June 11; 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

290 Wasioja Street, New Cuyama

Free admission