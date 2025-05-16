Cooper, our Pet of the Week was displaced during the LA fires and is still looking for his forever home

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week it is six-year-old Cooper's turn in the spotlight!

He came to Woods Humane Society back in January from an L.A. shelter impacted by the fires. Since then he has won the hearts of staff and volunteers who all describe him as a cuddle bug, adventure buddy and gentle soul.

He is good on a leash and is very loyal once he knows you.

Full details on Cooper or the other animals at Woods Humane Society can be found at this link!