"Cops N Kids" Field Day helped families understand what goes into a career of service

Central Coast families got a taste of what law enforcement agents go through at the 27th Annual "Cops N Kids" Field Day in Arroyo Grande.

Cops 'N Kids strives to create positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve and protect.

Children who attended said they enjoyed touring emergency vehicles such as K-9 units, SWAT vehicles, and a CHP helicopter.

Over the years, the event has hosted 60,000 kids and families.

Kids and families had the opportunity to interact with local law enforcement officers and see different equipment and programs they offer.

There were also bicycle raffles.