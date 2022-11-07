Watch Now
"Cops N Kids" Field Day helped families understand what goes into a career of service

Children who attended said they enjoyed touring emergency vehicles such as K-9 units, SWAT vehicles, and a CHP helicopter.
KSBY News
Posted at 7:55 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 22:55:50-05

Central Coast families got a taste of what law enforcement agents go through at the 27th Annual "Cops N Kids" Field Day in Arroyo Grande.

Cops 'N Kids strives to create positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve and protect.

Over the years, the event has hosted 60,000 kids and families.

Kids and families had the opportunity to interact with local law enforcement officers and see different equipment and programs they offer.

There were also bicycle raffles.

