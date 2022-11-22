Cottage Health announces 2022 Physicians of the Year

Cottage Health has announced its 2022 Physicians of the Year Awards.

These awards recognize physicians on the Medical Staff for exemplary performance.

Every year Cottage Health staff members submit nominations to the Physicians Reward and Recognition Team.

The selection of award honorees is based on the physicians with the most nominations in four categories: dedication to the profession and patients, respect and courtesy, collaborative practices, and efficient use of resources.

“All four physicians honored have earned high praise for the care and respect they give to patients and colleagues. They always strive to collaborate with staff to do what’s best for the patient,” said Dr. Ed Wroblewski, Vice President of Medical Affairs & Chief Medical Officer at Cottage Health.

Recipients of the Cottage Health Physicians of the Year Awards for 2022 are: