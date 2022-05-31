Cottage Health honors its first 'Nurse of the Year'

Cottage Health has named its first-ever Nurse of the Year.

Sarah Gray, who has worked for 13 years on the night shift of the surgical ICU at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, received the honor.

“I was in utter disbelief when I heard my name announced for the award,” Gray said. “I am extremely grateful and honored that my colleagues would nominate me. They made me feel so very special and loved.”

“In the nomination from Sarah’s co-workers, they describe her as amazing, not only for her superior nursing skills, but also for her calm demeanor and sincerity,” said Laura Canfield, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer. “She’s always supportive and empathetic. They called her the epitome of a great leader and a caring and compassionate nurse. She is known as ‘the rock’ of the night shift and she inspires everyone who works with her.”

The Nurse of the Year award was created to honor an outstanding Cottage Health nurse who goes above and beyond to provide excellent care, improve patient outcomes and support colleagues.

All Cottage employees were invited to nominate a nurse for the award. A panel of direct-care nurses on the Nurses’ Recognition Committee reviewed the nominations and selected the award winner from more than 40 nominations.