Cottage Health is hosting a free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and allows people to get vaccinated in the safety and comfort of their car.

To receive the vaccine, participants must be 12 years of age or older, be wearing a face mask, and have a filled-out vaccine consent form, which can be found here.

Cottage Health is asking anyone who feels sick to stay home.