Cottage Health opens another Urgent Care Center in SLO

Cottage Health has opened its second Urgent Care Center in San Luis Obispo.

The new medical center is located in the Foothill Plaza at 777 Foothill Road. It's open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cottage's other San Luis Obispo location is in the Marigold Center on Broad Street.

Cottage Urgent Care Centers are staffed with a licensed nurse practitioner, a radiology technician, and "patient concierge" team members.

Conditions treated include cold and flu symptoms, scrapes and minor cuts, minor burns, sprains, allergies, earache, urinary infection, skin conditions, rash, poison oak, and other minor ailments and injuries. Patients with more serious medical conditions may be referred to a local emergency room or doctor.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments can also be made online. Carside COVID-19 testing is also available by appointment.

Cottage recently opened several other Urgent Care Centers in Santa Maria, Buellton, Goleta, Oxnard, Camarillo, and Ventura. Additional locations in Santa Maria and Ventura are expected to open soon.

For more information about locations and services, visit www.cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.