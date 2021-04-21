Cottage Health opens second urgent care location in Santa Maria area

Cottage Health has opened up another urgent care location.

The latest Cottage Urgent Care Center is located at 1606 E. Clark Avenue in Orcutt and will be open year-round from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cottage says the goal is to provide complete care to patients within 45 minutes.

Another Cottage Urgent Care location is located in Santa Maria on North Broadway, and ones recently opened up in San Luis Obispo and Goleta as well.

Cottage Health says another location on Skyway Drive in Santa Maria will be opening soon.

