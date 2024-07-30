Cottage Health President and CEO announces upcoming retirement

President and CEO of Cottage Health Ron Werft has announced that he will retire after being with the company for 37 years.

Under Werft's leadership, Cottage has grown into a regional healthcare system with specialties in trauma care, neurosciences, cardiology, orthopedics, and more, according to company officials.

Cottage representatives say Werft guided the company in expanding outpatient services and clinics to provide more access to care.

Chair of the Cottage Health Board of Directors Steve Zola says, “On behalf of Cottage Health’s Board, we thank Mr. Werft for his many contributions that will continue to benefit this community for generations."

Werft has served as Cottage Health's President and CEO for the last 24 years.

He says he plans to retire in 2025.