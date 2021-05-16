Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cottage Health reaches milestone of 100,000 administered COVID-19 vaccine doses

items.[0].image.alt
Cottage Health
Nancy Felix, age 14, (left) received the 100,000<sup>th</sup> dose of Covid vaccine given by Cottage Health, on May 15, 2021 at the Goleta drive-in clinic. She received a gift basket and was cheered by Cottage staff.<br/>
cottage.JPG
Posted at 5:31 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 20:31:18-04

As of Saturday, Cottage Health reached a milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered along the Central Coast.

This number includes both first and second doses.

Cottage began its community drive-up vaccine clinic at the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital campus on January 15th administering 500 doses that day.

The clinic now offers more than 2,000 doses a day at the weekly drive-up clinic for individuals age 12 and up.

On May 11, the CDC gave its approval to expand the Pfizer vaccine to young teens age 12 to 15 on May 11th.

The following day, Cottage was able to offer the vaccine for those 12 to 15, and more than 300 young teens received their first dose that day, according to health officials.

Those interested in receiving a vaccine at Cottage can schedule appointment using California's My Turn system.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7