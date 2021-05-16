Cottage Health reaches milestone of 100,000 administered COVID-19 vaccine doses

As of Saturday, Cottage Health reached a milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered along the Central Coast.

This number includes both first and second doses.

Cottage began its community drive-up vaccine clinic at the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital campus on January 15th administering 500 doses that day.

The clinic now offers more than 2,000 doses a day at the weekly drive-up clinic for individuals age 12 and up.

On May 11, the CDC gave its approval to expand the Pfizer vaccine to young teens age 12 to 15 on May 11th.

The following day, Cottage was able to offer the vaccine for those 12 to 15, and more than 300 young teens received their first dose that day, according to health officials.

Those interested in receiving a vaccine at Cottage can schedule appointment using California's My Turn system.