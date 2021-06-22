Cottage Health Vaccine Clinic in Goleta closing July 29

Cottage Health's mass vaccination clinic in Goleta will be closing its doors on July 29.

Santa Barbara County is now over 56% vaccinated, according to a press release.

Located in the parking lot of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, the clinic is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday until the 29th.

Ages 12 and up can complete both doses of the Pfizer vaccine if they receive their first shot by July 8.

After the 8th, second doses will be arranged by Cottage Health with another provider.

Appointments can be scheduled on the Cottage Health website, although walk-ins are welcome.

