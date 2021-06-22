Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cottage Health Vaccine Clinic in Goleta closing July 29

items.[0].image.alt
Cottage Health
Cottage Vaccination Milestone
Posted at 5:40 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 20:40:58-04

Cottage Health's mass vaccination clinic in Goleta will be closing its doors on July 29.

Santa Barbara County is now over 56% vaccinated, according to a press release.

Located in the parking lot of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, the clinic is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday until the 29th.

Ages 12 and up can complete both doses of the Pfizer vaccine if they receive their first shot by July 8.

After the 8th, second doses will be arranged by Cottage Health with another provider.

Appointments can be scheduled on the Cottage Health website, although walk-ins are welcome.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today