Cottage Hospital halts all visitation amid COVID-19 surge

Posted at 9:03 PM, Jan 03, 2022
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is updating its visitor's policy amid the COVID-19 surge.

Hospital officials say 23 hospitalized patients have confirmed COVID-19, of those, one is in critical care. These numbers compared to two weeks ago where the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 was eight.

Officials with the hospital announced Monday it is necessary to pause visitation at Cottage Health to best protect patients and staff.

According to a press release, "As of Wednesday, January 5, 2022, no visitors will be allowed for most patients in the hospitals."

Hospital officials said it was a difficult decision but critical in order for the hospital to maintain capacity for ongoing care.

Health officials encourage the community to help stop the spread by using all tools available: getting a vaccination and a booster when eligible, testing, isolating if positive or symptomatic, masking and distancing.

