Cottage Hospital renovating emergency department

Patients and visitors at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital will need to use a new entrance starting on Wednesday, as the hospital prepares to renovate their emergency department.

The new entrance will be accessible from the same parking lot as the previous entrance. Hospital staff will be assisting anybody arriving at the entrance.

Construction begins on Monday, February 28 and is expected to be completed by 2024.

Portions of the emergency department will be closed during the first 18 months of the project.

The renovation will give the emergency department an innovated new care model and a space designed to improve workflows and efficiency, along with the overall patient experience.