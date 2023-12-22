Could another coffee shop be opening up in Lompoc?

Another coffee shop could be opening up along H Street in Lompoc.

Lompoc's planning division confirms Starbucks has plans to open a location at 901 N H Street.

It would include a drive-thru but no indoor seating.

The lot used to be home to a gas station, but has been vacant for many years. The structure was recently torn down.

Starbucks is not currently commenting on the plans, with a spokesperson telling KSBY, “Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers and we are continually evaluating our store portfolio. At this time, we remain focused on serving customers in the Lompoc area at our existing stores and have no store-opening plans to announce.”

The City says a public hearing on the plan is scheduled to take place in February or March of next year.

It would be the fourth Starbucks location in Lompoc. Two locations on each end of town currently include indoor seating and drive-thrus. Another location is open inside Albertons.

