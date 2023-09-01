Could your pet be a calendar model? How to enter Woods Humane Society's first calender contest

Woods Humane Society is holding its first Pets of the Year Calendar Contest.

The contest is open to the public from September 1 through September 30, 2023.

To enter, submit a photo and story about your pet. Winners will be chosen based on the number of online votes received.

The fee to enter the contest is $25. Each vote is $1. Organizers say the money raised will benefit the animals at Woods Humane Society.

The winning contestant will receive tickets to the Woods Humane Society Tails Gala in 2024 and their pet will be featured in the 2024 calendar.

The top five vote-getting dogs and the top five cats will also be featured in the calendar.

All contest participants will receive a copy of the calendar.

To enter or vote, click here.

