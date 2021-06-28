Country artist Brantley Gilbert to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Country music star Brantley Gilbert will play Vina Robles Amphitheatre this summer.

Gilbert's concert is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 6. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Thursday, July 1, via Ticketmaster.com.

Gilbert is best known for hits including "Country Must be Country Wide," "You Don't Know Her Like I Do," "Dirt Road Anthem," "My Kinda Party," "Bottoms Up," "One Hell of an Amen" and "What Happens In A Small Town."

His is the latest concert announced for the venue's 2021 season which kicks off with Joe Bonamassa on July 31 after a canceled 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other scheduled performances include:



Banda MS De Sergio Lizárraga - Aug. 1

The Mavericks and Los Lobos - Aug. 14

Rise Against - Aug. 18

Steve Martin & Martin Short - Aug. 22

3 Doors Down - Aug. 29

Chase Rice - Sept. 3

Counting Crows - Sept. 4

Train - Sept. 5

Jackson Browne - Sept. 8

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo - Sept. 9

Ziggy Marley - Sept. 11

The Beach Boys - Sept. 18

St. Vincent - Sept. 22

Los Ángeles Azules - Oct. 8

Flogging Molly & Violent Femmes - Oct. 10

Dropkick Murphys & Rancid - Oct. 13

Sublime with Rome & Dirty Heads - Oct. 14 & 15

Primus - Oct. 16

Fitz and The Tantrums - Oct. 22

Barenaked Ladies - June 11

Some of the shows are rescheduled from 2020, and amphitheatre officials say those previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Click here for details on how to purchase tickets.