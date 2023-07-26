Country music star Chris Young to perform at Chumash Casino Resort in August

Country music star Chris Young will perform at the Chumash Casino Resort in August, a Chumash spokesperson announced Wednesday.

Young, who has No. 1 hits “Gettin’ You Home,” “Voices,” “You,” and “Tomorrow,” will play at the Samala Showroom on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

It’s the farthest west that Young’s North American tour plans to go, as of now. The next closest show is in Reno, Nev., the day prior.

Young previously headlined the Boots & Brews festival in Ventura in May.

Young, 38 and born in Nashville, Tenn., has been around the country music scene since the mid-2000s. He shot to stardom after winning the reality television show “Nashville Star” in 2006.

Young has released seven studio albums and eight total.

Tickets for the show are $109, $134, $159, $179 and $199, according to the release.

Tickets on secondary markets are as low as $69.

Chumash Casino Resort is a 21-and-older venue.