County Animal Services giving out pet crates for 4th of July

Pets can be terrified by fireworks so community members are advised to take precautions and be prepared.
Posted at 5:50 PM, Jun 12, 2024

Ahead of the 4th of July, County Animal Services will have pet crates available for loan to keep pets safe.

"A lot of pets have crazy responses to loud noises.. they may try and escape," said Sarah Aguilar, Santa Barbara County Animal Services Director.

She added that dogs that are normally sedate and relaxed, might panic and bust out via a window or a door.

"If you can keep them contained in a crate, it's an extra level of security," said Aguilar.

You can pick up a crate starting Monday, June 24th at 548 West Foster Rd. in Santa Maria.

You can also talk to your veterinarian to see if they can prescribe a sedative for your pet, and be sure your pet is wearing a tag and is microchipped.

It's worth adding that the animal services shelter has free collars, leashes, and ID tags.

