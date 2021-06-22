County breaks ground on new fire station in Cuyama

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department broke ground on a new fire station in Cuyama on Monday.

The new building will house the fire department and sheriff's department.

Department heads tell us construction of the 10,000-square-foot facility will take about a year and cost $8-10 million.

The goal is to ensure the area has reliable responders when they need them.

"This community here relies on their fire rescue and EMS providers as much or more as anybody and then of course it's a unique situation for the firefighters here because they're on scene waiting for more resources much longer than anywhere else in the county," explained Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig.