County closes Goleta Beach Park for emergency operations

Goleta Beach Park has been closed for emergency beach nourishment operations, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

This work includes transferring sediment from the basins below the Cave and Thomas Fire burn areas to the beach.

Public Works officials say large rocks and debris from the basins will be sorted out before transfer, and flood control staff will take sediment samples and ocean water samples throughout the process.

In addition to helping clear out the debris basins, county officials say the transfer of sediment protects Goleta Beach Park from further erosion by creating a wider shore in the area of the sediment deposit.

Public access to Goleta Beach Park is closed at Sandspit Road; however, the Obern Trail path will remain open to commuters.