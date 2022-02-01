County education offices receive N95 mask shipments

The Santa Barbara County Education Office has received more than 250,000 N95 masks from the state.

The education office will distribute the 276,480 adult-sized masks to public school districts, charter schools and private schools in the county.

Each site will develop its own procedure for distribution to students and staff.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education has also received masks.

The superintendent says thousands of N95 masks have been distributed to every school in the county.

They expect to receive regular shipments of masks and COVID-19 test kits.