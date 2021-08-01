County farmers celebrate National Farmers Market Week

National Farmers Market Week is coming to San Luis Obispo County from Aug.1-7.

The annual celebration is coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide.

The Downtown San Luis Obispo and Cambria farmers markets recently joined other markets across the county in their commitment to making fresh food accessible to all community members by accepting CalFresh (EBT) benefits and participating in the Market Match program. CalFresh, formerly known as Food Stamps, is a food assistance program in California that is federally funded by the US Department of Agriculture.

According to the CalFresh Healthy Living Program, these programs provide low-income shoppers with the opportunity to buy fresh fruits and vegetables, and provide a financial incentive for use. Shoppers who redeem their CalFresh EBT benefits at farmers markets can get additional money for fresh produce through the Market Match program.

During National Farmers Market Week, all farmers markets across the county that participate in these food programs are planning to celebrate the week with games, giveaways, scavenger hunts, live music, and more while also spreading the word about these programs.

For more information and the National Farmers Market Week schedule, visit https://farmersmarketcoalition.org/national-farmers-market-week/.