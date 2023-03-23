County lifts evacuation warning for Oceano residents near Arroyo Grande Creek

San Luis Obispo County emergency officials are lifting the evacuation warning for residents in Oceano near the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee.

The warning was issued on Monday over concerns of potential flooding due to another storm system plus anticipated spillover from Lopez Lake.

The reservoir began to spill at approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, and County Public Works crews have been monitoring the spillway and creek levels.

Emergency officials say that based on the current volume of water spilling from the reservoir, and with a minimal chance of rain through next Tuesday, the county has determined that the risk to residents near the Arroyo Grande Creek has subsided.

“We remind residents near Arroyo Grande Creek to remain vigilant as another storm is expected to move in early next week,” said Emergency Services Manager Scott Jalbert. “The risk for flooding will continue through spring.”

People living near the Oceano Lagoon are also no longer under an evacuation warning.

