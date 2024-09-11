County of Monterey recognizes Lompoc teen who saved boy from drowning

Lompoc teen Lazaro Pérez saved a seven-year-old boy from drowning at Lake Nacimiento last month.

On Tuesday, his heroism was recognized during the County of Monterey Board of Supervisors' meeting.

District 3 Supervisor Chris Lopez honored Perez, 13, with a ceremonial resolution.

"What you showed that day was true leadership and selflessness," said District 5 Supervisor Mary Adams.

