County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries awarded $100,000 for new materials

The San Luis Obispo County Library Foundation donated $100,000 for new library materials to the County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries on June 21 at the Dallidet Adobe and Gardens in San Luis Obispo.

The library plans to use some of the funds to make up for the demand for eBooks and eAudiobooks by adding new titles to its digital collections and to fill patron suggestions.

The check was presented by SLO County Library Foundation President Juliane McAdam to library director Chris Barnickel. The donation was part of a large bequest made by community member Susan B. Silverstein who donated $2.6 million to the SLO County Library Foundation.

McAdam said Silverstein was a lover of books and had thousands of them when she died. She said Silverstein had donated to the Foundation before in the past but the bequest of approximately $2.6 million was a complete surprise.

For more information about SLO libraries visit SLOLibrary.org.

