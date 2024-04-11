County of San Luis Obispo wins Challenge Award for making fresh produce more accessible

The County of San Luis Obispo was recognized for its innovative way of making nutritious food more accessible to low-income families in the community.

The California State Association of Counties (CSAC) presented the 2023 CSAC Challenge Award to the County's University of California Cooperative Extension at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.

According to CSAC, the annual Challenge Awards recognizes the innovative, effective and cost-saving programs and services county governments provide to their citizens.

San Luis Obispo County was one of the 14 applicants that were selected for the award in 2023, county officials said.

The UC Cooperative Extension was recognized for its work to make fresh produce more available to Cal Fresh recipients.

According to the press release, ten farmers markets in the county now accept Cal Fresh and nine of them offer Market Match, which means for every $1 Cal Fresh redeemed, a person can buy $2 at the farmers market.